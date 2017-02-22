Epic School invites Art Franklin to read for Black History Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at Birmingham’s Epic School were all smiles as they heard the story of Barack Obama. The story of our former president is the book the students chose for Art Franklin to read to them on Tuesday.
Art’s visit to Epic was a part of their Black History Month celebration. Not only were the students well-behaved, they also answered questions and grilled him with a few questions of their own.
Epic is a National Blue Ribbon School on 10th Avenue South.
Art reads to students at Epic School
