Help send Anniston High School band to perform in 2017 National Memorial Day Parade

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Capitol dome restoration formally finished November 15, 2016. (Photo: Alex Schuman)
U.S. Capitol dome restoration formally finished November 15, 2016. (Photo: Alex Schuman)

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a big goal, but Ms. Wonder Osborne believes the community will come together and make it happen: $52,000 is the total needed to send the Anniston High School Band to Washington, D.C. to represent Alabama in the 2017 National Memorial Day Parade.

Osborne, a 1970 graduate of AHS, is the president of the Outreach Society of Alabama and started a GoFundMe to help raise money. Osborne says the cost of the trip is $555 per student, and that there is a deadline of Feb. 24 to raise $38,000 of the total due. We’ve reached out to the band to see if they have more details on where they are in their fundraising needs, as they launched their “Road to Washington Campaign” in January.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page, and click here to visit the band’s Facebook page where they have more information on their campaign.

