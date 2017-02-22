Hoover PD search for Shelby County woman accused of identity theft

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Hoover Police Department, Sheneika Lavonne Nevels is wanted in Shelby County for identity theft, which is a felony.

Nevels worked for a company in September 2016 that provides services and care for senior citizens who choose to remain at home. While working for the company, she obtained credit card information from an 81-year-old victim who stays at home as the caregiver for a spouse with dementia.

Nevels allegedly used the credit card at various stores and made purchases that totaled $1,792.72.

It is possible that Nevels also has outstanding warrants with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court and Vestavia Hills Police Department for failure to appear in court.

Nevels is described as 5’3″ tall, 260 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and has previous addresses of Susan Lane Birmingham, Holbrook Terrace Bessemer, Holbrook Avenue Bessemer and Avenue I Bessemer.

If you know where Sheneika Lavonne Nevels might or know anything about this case, call Hoover Detective Ed Leach at 205-739-6071. If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. To leave an anonymous tip, click here.