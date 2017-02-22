Impeachment hearings against Gov. Bentley begin Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Impeachment hearings against Governor Robert Bentley will begin Wednesday in Montgomery. Senator Cam Ward says he will appoint a subcommittee to write up a draft on how exactly they will proceed with an impeachment trial.

The impeachment resolution accuses the governor of mismanaging campaign funds by using the money to pay for the legal fees of his former aide, Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks is leading the investigation. Newly appointed Attorney General Steve Marshall recused himself last week.

