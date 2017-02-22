New retail development ‘The Village at Brock’s Gap’ coming to Hoover Trace Crossings community

By Published:
The retail development will be located in the Hoover Trace Crossings community, adjacent to Hoover High School, Trace Crossings Elementary, Bumpus Middle School, newly being constructed $80 million Finley Sports Complex and The Hoover Met. (CBS42 file photo)
The retail development will be located in the Hoover Trace Crossings community, adjacent to Hoover High School, Trace Crossings Elementary, Bumpus Middle School, newly being constructed $80 million Finley Sports Complex and The Hoover Met. (CBS42 file photo)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A new retail development is planned for a 12-acre parcel at the corner of Brock’s Gap and Stadium Parkway in Hoover in the Trace Crossings Community.

According to a press release from Altera Development and eds America, The Village at Brock’s Gap will be adjacent to Hoover High School, Trace Crossings Elementary, Bumpus Middle School, the under-construction $80 million Finley Sports Complex and the Hoover Met.

The development will reportedly “bring a high-end neighborhood lifestyle center much like those in Mt. Brook, Homewood, and Vestavia that have long been synonymous with those town centers and have been popular for decades,” and will “focus on restaurants and retailers that cater to the entire family with new merchants, as well as some more familiar ones.”

Tenants included in the press release include O’Henry’s Coffees, The Pointe Dance Arts, The Whole School Ice Cream, CakEffect, Tre Luna Restaurant, and Polished Nails & Spa.

