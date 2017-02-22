Publix distribution center to open in McCalla

By Published: Updated:
distribution-center-opening

MCCALLA (WIAT) — Publix Super Markets will open a new distribution center in Jefferson County. The new center will be located on Jefferson Metropolitan Parkway in McCalla.

Grocery items will be shipped out of the center to 80 Publix stores in Alabama and Tennessee. The new center is expected to employ nearly 300 people by the end of the year, which is something county leaders are happy to hear.

A Publix spokeswoman says this will be the first time Publix trucks will travel Alabama highways and streets on a consistent basis.

