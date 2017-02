Related Coverage Well-known Alabama angler Kyle Mabrey killed in Bessemer train accident

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A professional angler who died in an accident late Sunday night will be laid to rest Friday.

42-year-old Kyle Mabrey died when his SUV fell from an I-459 overpass onto train tracks below.

Mabrey’s funeral is at 11 p.m. Friday morning at the Baptist Church of McAdory. His visitation will be at McCalla Memorial Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night.