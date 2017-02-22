Several UA students targeted in armed robbery attempts Tuesday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating several attempted armed robberies that happened near the University of Alabama’s campus late Tuesday night. The victims were all students.

Kate Culverhouse is a UA student who says this happens too often. In recent weeks, a car near her house was broken into.

“The fact that it happens a lot is very scary. I would never have thought it could happen to me, but I’m sure the people that it happened to probably think it would never happen to them either. As students we just need to be careful,” Culverhouse said.

According to the University of Alabama police, the attempted robberies happened Tuesday night between 10 and 11 o’clock. The suspect, armed with a gun, tried to rob students near their cars in the 800 block of 12th Street, and the 1400 block of 9th Avenue.

Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Teena Richardson says students need to be cautious.

“They need to walk in groups or pairs and be aware of your surroundings. You want to make sure you see people coming and going and by doing this, you are going to deter other people from approaching you,” Richardson said.

Soon after the crimes were reported, UAPD sent out emails to alert campus. Police said the suspect demanded money and cell phones but authorities say nothing was taken from the victims and none of the students were hurt. UAPD and TPD are stepping up patrols.

UA student Anna Hoffman says she feels better seeing the extra officers in the neighborhood.

“I think it is good that they patrol and UAPD and TPD work together a lot. I know they have the best interest of the students at heart and keeping us safe and I really appreciate what they do,” Hoffman said.

Authorities are still looking for suspects in this case.