Suspect rescued from burning vehicle after police chase

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff’s deputies rescued a suspect from a burning truck and took them to the hospital after a car chase that ended on Shipp Road in Hayden, according to Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood.

Deputies attempted to bring in a suspect on a warrant in the Empire area, when they reportedly fled in a truck and led the deputies on a chase. The suspect crashed their vehicle, which caught fire.

The suspect was extricated and taken to the hospital, and at this time, there is no word on the suspect’s injuries.

