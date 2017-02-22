Suspect rescued from burning vehicle after police chase

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff’s deputies rescued a suspect from a burning truck and took them to the hospital after a car chase that ended on Shipp Road in Hayden, according to Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood.

Deputies attempted to bring in a suspect on a warrant in the Empire area, when they reportedly fled in a truck and led the deputies on a chase.  The suspect crashed their vehicle, which caught fire.

The suspect was extricated and taken to the hospital, and at this time, there is no word on the suspect’s injuries.

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.

