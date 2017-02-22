Suspended Alabama DA seeks dismissal of perjury charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A suspended Alabama prosecutor is asking a judge to dismiss the perjury charge that led to him being barred from taking office.

A lawyer for Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson filed the request Tuesday. It came as Henderson pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Al.com reports that the defense argues that the indictment charging Henderson is unconstitutionally vague and insufficient.

Henderson was indicted Jan. 13 after being elected district attorney in the state’s most populous county. He wasn’t allowed to assume the office because of the pending charge.

Henderson is accused of giving false testimony in a divorce case in which he served as guardian ad litem for the divorcing couple’s minor child.

Henderson is a Democrat. He defeated longtime Republican District Attorney Brandon Falls in November.