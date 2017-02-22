Suspended chief justice Roy Moore files motion to expedite appeal in his case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has filed a motion to expedite his appeal with the Alabama Supreme Court, according to a release from Liberty Counsel.

Moore has announced that he is willing to waive oral argument in the case in order to speed up its resolution, according to the release. Liberty Counsel, the organization representing Moore, states that the scheduling of the argument on April 26 places a “great financial hardship” on the Chief Justice and his family.

The suspension has prevented him from earning salary and benefits since they were terminated on Sept. 30, 2016. Moore was suspended due to the judgment in a lawsuit brought against him by several organizations after he instructed probate judges to refrain from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

“Any objective review of this case must conclude that Chief Justice Moore did nothing wrong and should have never been charged,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel in the release. “The Judicial Inquiry Commission violated the rule of law and the COJ violated clear law when it de facto removed Chief Justice Moore when the order admits the court did not have the required unanimous vote to remove. In the meantime, the Chief Justice is left without income to survive. This case is fully briefed and ready for an expedited resolution.”