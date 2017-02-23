1 hurt, many displaced after fire at Park at Carlyle apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is hurt and many others are without a place to call home after an apartment fire at the Park at Carlyle apartment complex off Robert Jemison Drive.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews arrived and saw flames shooting from the complex on Aspen Run in the Glen Iris neighborhood.

At one point, there were around 16 crews on the scene.

The complex is broken up into several different buildings. Of the units inside this building, 20 were occupied and seven were vacant.

We are told a woman jumped from the second floor to escape. It appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Red Cross was notified and is on the scene helping those who need it.