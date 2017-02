TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The famed Bama Belle paddle-boat is now back on the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa. The boat had been out of commission for about four years.

Its new owner, Jasper-area businessman Craig Dodson, has made the necessary repairs to the Bama Belle.

Weekend cruises are now being offered.

The Bama Belle was built in 1969 in the Mississippi River town of Dubuque, Iowa.

