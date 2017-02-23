Bill to allow concealed carry without permit divides local law enforcement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A controversial bill winding its way through the Alabama legislature is dividing law enforcement in Jefferson County. Senate Bill 24 would replace existing law that requires people to get a permit before carrying a concealed weapon. As it’s written, the law, if passed, would allow “constitutional carry,” where a person could legally carry a firearm they acquired lawfully.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale says he supports the bill and opposes the practice of citizens gaining permits through sheriff’s offices, after paying a fee.

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. It’s pretty simple, and it’s almost so simple it gets lost in arguments, but I believe that the fees that sheriffs put on honest, law-abiding citizens, really infringes on a constitutional right,” he said.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Police Chief AC Roper says he’s against the legislation. He sent us a statement, saying in part, “We hate the bill as written…It also allows guns at public demonstrations, which is really bad!”

This all comes as Birmingham sees a steady uptick in gun violence, which promoted Mayor William Bell to propose a gun amnesty program, in an attempt to get more firearms off the streets.

We asked people in Birmingham if they agreed with Senate Bill 24, and we got mixed reponses.

“I think if you’re going to be carrying, then you need a permit in order to make sure, for the safety of everyone, you’re comfortable carrying a gun and you know when to use it,” said Caleb Person.

Brian Harris, who also lives in Birmingham, disagrees. “I am most definitely for the concealed carry without a permit, in regards of you never know when you might need that added safety, that extra protection,” he said.

We want to know what you think. Click here to take our Facebook poll.