Birmingham shooting victim dies months after incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a Sept. 2016 shooting, police say.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Birmingham police say 27-year-old Kevin Hooten of Birmingham died Wednesday at Arlington Rehabilitation while being cared for.

Police say on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, the victim went with his girlfriend to retrieve a handgun the suspect had stolen from him. The suspect in the case is the son of the victim’s girlfriend. The victim waited in the car while his girlfriend went inside a residence in the 5700 block of Sycamore Ave to get the gun from her son. While inside, the two exchanged words, and the suspect reportedly came out of the house and shot several times into the vehicle, striking Hooten who was sitting in the passenger seat.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.