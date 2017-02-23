Bond set for man accused of murdering his own mother

Related Coverage Cherokee Co. man charged with murder after body of mother was found

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — New information was released Thursday by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office regarding the homicide of Karen Willmon.

Chief Investigator Josh Summerford says the preliminary autopsy results are in. The results stated Willmon died from multiple gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

Bond for the suspect in her homicide has been set. Her son Larry Bodily was murder earlier this week. Sheriff Jeff Shaver says his bond has been set at $500,000 by District Judge Wes Mobley.