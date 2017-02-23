Community rallies behind Chelsea teen battling encephalitis

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a parent’s nightmare. What started out as two days of what appeared to be some sort of bug, turned out to be encephalitis. Now, the Chelsea community is rallying behind the 14-year-old and his family as he faces an uphill battle.

William Pace is 14, almost 15, years old. He loves to fish and should be getting ready for the spring tournament with the Chelsea Anglers. His mom says their world was flipped upside down when, at the beginning of January, what started out as a migraine and vomiting turned into being rushed to the emergency room with a 106.5 fever, hallucinations and slurred speech.

William has encephalitis- swelling of the brain from an infection.

“They could say it could be a billion reasons, there’s no way to pinpoint,” said Sabrina Pace, William’s mom. “It could have came from a fever blister when I was five that laid dormant in me for all those years and went dormant in him or it could have been from sharing a bottle of Gatorade with one of his buddies at the lake, there’s no telling.”

The Chelsea community has rallied behind the family. They’ve raised nearly $5,000 from a GoFundMe alone.

“The tremendous amount of support, encouragement, prayers, concern it is just so much from everywhere and it is just so hard to thank everybody,” said Sabrina. “I mean, just saying thank you for what everybody is doing just doesn’t seem to be enough.”