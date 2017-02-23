This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 23rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – W.E.B. Du Bois was born, and the first African-American General in the Marines was named. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1965, Constance Baker Motley was elected as the Manhattan Borough president. It was, at the time, the highest elective office held by an African-American woman in a major American city.

On this day in 1929, Baseball catcher Elston Gene Howard was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Howard would go on to become the first African-American player on the New York Yankees roster. He was also the first African-American to be named the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 1963. And in 1965, Howard signed a $70,000 contract with the Yankees, making him the highest paid player in the history of baseball at the time.

On this day 1868, Sociologist and historian William Edward Burghardt “W.E.B.” Du Bois was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Du Bois, an influential proponent of civil rights, came to national attention with his book “The Souls of Black Folks”. The book explored the issue of color in the twentieth century. He was also a founding member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

On this day in 1979, Frank E. Peterson Jr. became the first African-American General in the Marine Corps. Before then he was also the first African-American Marine Corps aviator.