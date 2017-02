FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police Chief Nick Dyer is on the scene of a bank robbery.

Dyer confirms the Wells Fargo on Aaron Aronov Drive was robbed Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene around 3:30. No one is in custody.

Dyer tells us they are still working to get more information on what happened, but he did say only a small amount of money was stolen.

