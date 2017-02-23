Florida begins process of issuing medical marijuana ID cards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida health officials who oversee the medical marijuana program have started processing identification card applications for patients and caregivers.

The cards, which are issued through the Office of Compassionate Use, are part of regulations passed by the Florida Legislature last year. Department of Health spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri says the rule became effective Feb. 19.

To apply for a card, a patient must be a Florida resident and qualify to receive medical marijuana. Current conditions covered are cancer, epilepsy, chronic seizures and chronic muscle spasms, along with patients with terminal conditions.

Amendment 2, which was passed last year, expands the conditions to HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder, ALS, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other similar conditions.

Gambinieri adds the department is in the process of updating their website to accept applications electronically.