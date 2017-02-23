Hale County asked to be on lookout for missing man

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hale County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout, especially if you are in the Mt. Herman area, for a missing man.

Johnny Blanks Jr. was last seen near the County Road 33 (Old Chicken Plant Road) near Greensboro. Search and rescue and tracking units have been deployed.

They think Blanks may be in the area between Hale County Rd 33, County Road 51 and County Road 7 in areas of Mt. Herman. He may be confused and disoriented because of medical reasons.

He is 5’8″, 240 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants, grey short sleeve shirt and a black stocking on his head.

If you see him, contact the sheriff’s office at 334-624-3081