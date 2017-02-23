Iraqi special forces enter base by Mosul airport

Iraqi Federal police deploy after regaining control of the town of Abu Saif, west of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Iraq's government-sanctioned paramilitary forces, made up mainly of Shiite militiamen, have launched a new push to capture villages west of the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
BAGHDAD (AP) – An Iraqi military spokesman says Iraqi special forces have entered a sprawling military base next to Mosul’s airport on the southern edge of the city.

The push came shortly after Iraqi federal police forces earlier on Thursday entered the airport grounds, taking control of the runway and exchanging fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down inside the airport buildings.

The two-pronged advance is part of a U.S.-baked offensive aimed at driving the Islamic State group from western Mosul.

The spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, told The Associated Press that clashes are underway inside the Ghazlani base. He didn’t provide more details.

