Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Chief Deputy Randy Christian with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Michael Rentfrow was reported missing by his mother on February 22. It is reported that he was last seen at his home in the 1800 block of Satterwhite Drive in the Grayson Valley area around 11 p.m. on February 19.

It has also been reported that Rentfrow has not been to work and did not collect his paycheck on Monday. His mother found his car in the parking lot of Cosby Lake Park in Clay while looking for him Wednesday night. The car was locked.

Deputies and volunteers conducted a search at Cosby Lake Park on Thursday.

Rentfrow is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

It is reported that there is no indication of foul play.

If you have any information on Rentfrow’s whereabouts, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s at 205-325-1450.