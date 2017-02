Related Coverage Lyft to launch in Hoover on Feb. 23

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Lyft is expected to officially hit the streets of Hoover at noon on Thursday!

The city council approved the business license last week. The service is similar to Uber, using an app that matches drivers to customers using GPS.

To celebrate, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first ride.

Hoover is the only city in the Birmingham metro area using the Lyft service.