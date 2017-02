BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-65N.

The wreck is near the University Blvd exit. Multiple injuries are reported.

5 vehicle accident with multiple injuries 65N @ University Exit. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) February 23, 2017

Traffic is heavy in the area due to blocked lanes. Use a detour if possible, and exercise extreme caution for crews on the scene.

CBS42 News has a crew headed to the scene.