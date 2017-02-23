One Class at a Time: Locust Fork High School

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Locust Fork High School guidance counselor, Lisa Butler, is the latest winner of CBS42’s One Class at a Time grant. Butler’s 10th-grade class was surprised Tuesday morning by Little Caesar who was holding the big check!

Butler teaches valuable life skills to her students. Including discussions about work ethic, perseverance, and the importance of being punctual. These are skills that students can benefit from now, and after graduation when many will continue their education in at a college or university.

This is why Butler organized a program that takes juniors and seniors to tour college campuses around Alabama.

“We charge the students for the amount of mileage we have to pay for the bus and the bus driver. So, it’s not that much, but we would like to offer this opportunity for students without having to charge them,” Butler said.

She says that the program has already introduced college as an option for students who may not have thought it was possible.

One Class at a Time is made possible by the generous sponsorship from America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, and Pepsi. If you would like to apply for a One Class at a Time grant, click here. Good luck!