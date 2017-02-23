Protests erupt after off-duty LA officer clashes with teens

By Published:
police-investigating-officer-involved-shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Dozens of people, including children, were arrested early Thursday after clashing with Southern California police outside a home where a Los Angeles policeman fired a single round during an off-duty tussle with a 13-year-old boy.

Hundreds of people had gathered hours earlier after videos surfaced showing the incident between the officer, whose identity has not been released, and a group of youths.

The incident occurred Tuesday over ongoing issues with children walking across the officer’s property in Anaheim, a police spokesman told The Orange County Register.

Anaheim and Los Angeles police were investigating the incident and the officer was said to be cooperating.

