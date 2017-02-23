Suspect sought in $50k jewelry theft from elderly Irondale woman

CBS42 Staff Published: Updated:
irondale-theft

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are looking for a man they say allegedly followed a woman home from a home improvement store and then stole $50,000 worth of her jewelry.

Police say in January the man approached the 87-year-old woman at the Home Depot on Crestwood Blvd while she was buying toilet seats. He offered to help her install them inside her home.

After she agreed, he followed her back to her house. He completed the job, but police say after he left the woman noticed her jewelry was missing. He reportedly drives a full-size blue or black truck.

If you can identify him, call Irondale police department at 205-956-5990.

