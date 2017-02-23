University of Alabama breaks ground on one-of-a-kind adapted athletics facility

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A major milestone was reached Thursday at the University of Alabama.

UA school leaders broke ground on the adapted athletics facility on campus. The multi-use two-story building will cost ten million dollars. It features a NCAA regulation game venue for wheelchair basketball, locker rooms, workout and training rooms.

Shelby Baron says this was a very exciting day for her. She is on the UA women’s wheelchair tennis team.

“Student athletes and disabled student athletes are finally going to be seen as equal. We now have our own facility, our own competitive facility that the nation can see and follow and hopefully other schools with adaptive athletic programs can follow us,” Baron said.

Construction is expected to be finished fall of 2017. The UA adapted athletics program began in 2003. The program has grown to include 30 student athletes in wheelchair tennis, rowing, golf, and basketball.