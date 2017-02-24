9 ways to prepare for the Spring severe weather season

It’s important to be prepared when severe weather, of any kind, strikes. Below we take a look at certain steps you can take to stay safe when the weather turns severe.

When the threat of a severe thunderstorm arises, you should follow a few simple rules.

Stay inside a sturdy building

Stay away from windows

Avoid all plugged-in electronics

Lightning dangers increase during the spring and summer months.

If you’re outside when there is lightning, crouch down but don’t lie flat on the ground. You should avoid isolated trees or tall structures. If you’re on a boat, get to land immediately and find shelter.

Know the 30-30 Rule

If you see lightning and hear thunder within 30 seconds of each other, seek shelter. 30 minutes after you hear the last clap of thunder, it’s safe to return outside.

Flooding is the 2nd leading cause of weather-related deaths each year.

Flooding is responsible for an average of 30 people each year. In fact, two feet of water can pick up and carry most vehicles. When there is potential for flooding, you should never drive through water of unknown depths. And get to higher ground to avoid low spots in the road. You should never cross barriers set up by law enforcement, and try to avoid driving at night during flood conditions.

Know the differences between flooding advisories and warnings.

Flash Flooding:

Occurs within 6 hours of heavy or excessive rainfall

Threat to life and property

Can impact urban and rural roads and streets

Areal Flooding:

Develops gradually from prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall

Results in buildup of water in flood-prone areas, small creeks, and streams

River Flooding:

River/stream overflows its banks due to heavy rain

Inundates usually dry, low-lying areas new the river bank

When a tornado hits remember – Location, Location, Location.

If you’re inside a home or business – Go to the lowest level of your home, inside a small interior room, away from windows and doors.

If you’re inside a mobile home – GET OUT – there’s no safe shelter in a mobile home. Know where to go well ahead of the storm.

If you are inside a vehicle – If shelter isn’t available, get to a ditch or low spot and cover up. Do not try and outrun a tornado in your car.

Historic tornado numbers in Alabama show that spring is the most active time of year for tornadoes.

More than 2000 tornadoes have been recorded in the state of Alabama between 1950 and 2016. And during that time 48% of the tornadoes have occurred during the months of March (276), April (474), and May (234).

Get a weather radio and make sure it is programmed for your area.

Severe weather could strike at any time of day so it is important to have a weather radio at your home to keep you and your family safe. You can watch how to program your weather radio here. And for a full list of county codes to help finalize your own setup, click here.

Make sure you are always WEATHER AWARE, even on the go.

Be sure to have some form of weather app on your phone. Many of the apps now can alert you at a moment’s notice when severe weather is approaching your area. You can keep up with the latest forecasts, interactive radar, and more with the CBS42 Storm Track Weather App: Download the app (iOS or Android) here.