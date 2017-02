(WIAT) — Organizers of last month’s Women’s March on Washington are revealing their plans for an upcoming strike. They say “A Day Without a Woman” will be held on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Action items are listed on the Women’s March website call for women to take the day off work and avoid shopping, with exceptions for “small, women- and minority-owned businesses.”

People are also encouraged to wear red in solidarity. For more information, click here.