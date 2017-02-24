ADPH investigating after several University of Alabama students come down with mumps

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Univesity of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health are warning the campus after several students were diagnosed with the mumps.

The ADPH is investigating the cases and working with the university to notify people who have potentially been exposed.

Despite what they call a “highly vaccinated population of students,” mumps still occur in vaccinated communities where people are in close contact settings like schools.

The ADPH recommends any UA students, faculty and staff not vaccinated with two doses of measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR) to immediately receive a second MMR from the Student Health Center, their doctor or the health department. Those with no record of MMR that decline to be vaccinated should not attend class for 25 days after exposure to mumps.

“We’re glad our students have recovered from their symptoms,” said Dr. Todd B. West, medical director, UA Student Health Center. “UA is working closely with ADPH to ensure a timely and appropriate response. We are notifying the campus community about mumps, prevention tips, and vaccinations.”

You might be wondering how someone gets the mumps. The AADPH says mumps is a virus spread through saliva and mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. As far as symptoms, mumps is best known for puffy cheeks and swollen jaws, but only two-thirds of infected persons experience these. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, tiredness and loss of appetite. Mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults.

“The risk of mumps can be significantly reduced with two MMR vaccines. People should also wash hands, cover coughs, clean surfaces, and stay home when ill,” ADPH Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said.

For more information, visit adph.org/imm, cdc.gov/mumps or https://www.ua.edu/campuslife/health/mumps.