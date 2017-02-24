Man arrested after woman allegedly drugged, abducted from Auburn restaurant

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Auburn woman is recovering after police say she was allegedly drugged and abducted from a local restaurant.

35-year-old David Brewer was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault. The incident reportedly happened in the Applebee’s parking lot on Opelika Road. Auburn police say the victim and Brewer worked together. Police say Brewer was caught on surveillance video taking the woman out of the restaurant and putting her in his car and leaving.

Authorities say the victim was later found unconscious inside her own car. Police are investigating what drugs were used and if the victim was sexually assaulted.

“I think it is important to know that she has the support of the police division and of course her family. We’re going to do everything we can within our power to make sure this individual is taken to justice,” Captain Lorenza Dorsey with Auburn Police said.

Brewer is charged with kidnapping, assault, and reckless endangerment. Dorsey says that more charges could be filed.