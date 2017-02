BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Rebecca Lee is awarded history, and a local civil rights activist is born. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1864, Rebecca Lee became the first African-American woman to receive an M.D. degree.

On this day in 1931, Lillie Brown, the Civil rights activist, was born in Troy, Alabama.

On this day in 1974, the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ) was founded.