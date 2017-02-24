Different faiths come together after threats on Muslim and Jewish communities

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT) — Different faiths from Central Alabama came together Friday as one, showing solidarity for the Jewish and Muslim communities after recent threats on the two.

Faith in Action put on the event Friday, held at the Levite Jewish Community Center. People of all faiths joined in prayer.

“Come together ito speak out in prayer against the acts of hate that are happening against our Jewish community as well as our Muslim community,” said Executive Director of the Levite Jewish Community Center Betzy Lynch

The Birmingham Islamic Society has received threats, and the Jewish community center has recently had bomb threats.

“We come to show support and solidarity against any action or any saying of hate, to show support to the Jewish community,” said Dr. Sameh Asal.