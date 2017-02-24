Events around Central Alabama Feb. 24-26

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, February 24.

Friday

Birmingham Moms of Multiples

Birmingham Moms of Multiples will hold their bi-annual consignment sale Saturday and Sunday. It will be held at the Zamora Temple on Ratliff Road and Grants Mill Road. Hours for Friday are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham RV Super Show

Check out the latest in RV’s during the Birmingham RV Super Show. It kicks off Friday at the BJCC and runs through Sunday. The event showcases the latest styles in RV’s.

American Traditional Archery

American Traditional Archery will take place at Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park. It will begin on Friday and run through Sunday. Organizers say this event is three days of fun flingin’ arrows. There’s outdoor archery, 3 courses and 36 3D Targets. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Asbury Giggles And Grace Consignment Sales.

You can find deals also at the Asbury Giggles and Grace Consignment Sales. The two-day sale, which kicks off on Friday, will occur once in the spring and once in the fall. The church is located on Cahaba Valley Road. Proceeds from the sale go to pay the consignees and to the church’s children’s and youth programs and various mission groups in the area.

American Girls Club

You can attend a Black History Month program at the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster. Girls will read the play “Freedom and Freedom: A Play About Addy” It will begin at 4 p.m.

Saturday

The Winter Market At Pepper Place

The Winter Market At Pepper Place will be open on Saturday. Hours are from 8 a.m.- Noon on 2nd Avenue South, inside the Pepper Place Pop-Up Shop. For more information, click here.

Deontay Wilder

Get ready to see the Bronze Bomber in action. He will take on Gerald Washington Saturday at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Tickets start at $25. You can also meet boxing legends Larry Holmes and Earnie Shavers.

UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

More than 800 businesses, civic, community and educational leaders will be on hand for the 2017 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball. It will take place on Saturday at the BJCC. This event is hosted by Mayor Bell. It will focus on providing scholarship funds for area students. Tickets are $250.

Alabaster Fire Truck

Do you want to see the vintage fire truck in Alabaster? You will have a chance this weekend. The Alabama Bucket Brigade is hosting the international fire apparatus muster on Saturday at the Pelham Civic Complex. It will be on display. Organizers say it’s a chance for you to see a piece of history.

Epic-Read-A Thon

You can take part in the Epic Read-A-Thon. It’s 24- hours of non-stop, out loud reading of classic tales. It will be going on Saturday at Desert Island Supply Company on First Avenue North in Birmingham. It will benefit Woodlawn Writers Corp, the Desert Island Supply Co’s in-school program that delivers weekly poetry workshops to students at Oliver Elementary, Avondale Elementary, and Putnam Middle School. The event is free to participate, but you must sign up in advance if you want to be a reader. You can sign up at discobham.com/epic. It will start at 10 a.m. and go on until Sunday at 11:55 p.m.

Lego Wars

Let your imagination run wild and have fun with Legos. You can participate in Legos Wars at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. It will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!

Celebrate the beloved author’s birthday early on Saturday. Barnes and Noble at the Summit will host a special story time on Saturday. It will begin at 11 a.m. and last until Noon.

Teens and Tech

This is an event at the McWane Science Center for children who are in the 6th-12th grade. It will focus on a single topic that is related to science, technology, engineering and math. Teens and Tech will take place Saturday. Hours are from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. To reserve a spot, call 205-714-8414.

Mardi Gras: CHOM Style!

You can celebrate Mardi Gras in Birmingham on Saturday at the Children’s Hands-On Museum in Tuscaloosa. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can enjoy King Cake, masks, beads, and moon pies. DJ Chuckie will be spinning the tunes from 10 a.m. until Noon. All activities included in admission.

Sunday

2017 Disability Conference

The ARC of Alabama will host a three-day conference beginning Sunday. It will be held at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. For more information about the conference, click here.

Jazz Jam Session

The Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame will host the Jazz Jam Session on Sunday. It will be held at Carver Theatre beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free. The featured artist will be Q Pop.

Want to see your event on this list? Email details to reportit@wiat.com