Family remembers life of 21-year-old man found in Lake Cosby

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends and family are remembering the 21-year-old Pinson man found in Lake Crosby on Thursday. Jake Renfrow’s body was found after a days-long search. Police have not said they believe there was any foul play. Those who know Jake Rentfrow describe him as a talented musician and a generous person, one who leaves behind a wide network of people who loved him.

“He was kind hearted, that he loved his music, and he loved his family,” said his grandmother, Faye Rentfrow.

Jake graduated from Clay-Chalkville High School, and he played percussion for the marching band. As an adult, he played with a band called Speakeasy. They produced their first webisode just about a week before Jake’s death, his friends say.

“He was a drumming machine. He was never out of time. He was automatic,” said his friend and roommate, Ian Kewish.

Others remember Jake Rentfrow for a kind personality. David Downs remembers the last time he saw Jake, when he promised he would take care of his friends when he made it big in music. “Though a lot of people didn’t get to experience how great a person he was, I would like everyone to listen to the music he made,” Downs said.

His father, Jeff Rentfrow, spoke to his son about his music career just before his death. He says Jake was excited for an upcoming gig, ready for the future.

“I told him, ‘that’ll be good, Jake,’ and I was proud of him as a dad. Yes, as Jake’s dad,” said Jeff Rentfrow.

Bandmates say the last music they recorded with Jake on percussion will be released soon, as part of a memorial to their friend.