SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — A GoFundMe page has been started to help raise money for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee march in Selma.

Earlier this week, the city of Selma informed the nonprofit that is hosting the event it had to pay an almost $24,000 event fee. The Jubilee commemorates Bloody Sunday and organizers insist that no one should pay to march.

