Grass fire ignites massive 8-car blaze in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a large fire Friday afternoon in Cullman after a grass fire got out of control and spread to eight vehicles behind the Shadix Motors facility.

Crews from Berlin Fire & Rescue were the first to arrive on scene after Cullman 911 requested assistance on the out of control blaze, Cullman Today reports. They found eight separate vehicles fully involved in flames, along with multiple used tires.

Officials told Cullman Today the strong wind gusts accelerated the inferno. It appears all eight vehicles were destroyed, and will likely be deemed a total loss.

“That was a heckuva fire,” Berlin Fire Chief Ralph Laney told Cullman Today after manning the water hose at the front line of the fire. “We are not certain how this got started. These strong wind aren’t helping a thing.”

Cullman car fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy Cullman Today/Facebook Courtesy Cullman Today/Facebook Courtesy Cullman Today/Facebook Courtesy Cullman Today/Facebook Courtesy Cullman Today/Facebook