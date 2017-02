(WIAT) — Battery chemical leaks are forcing the recall of 400,000 plastic toy frogs.

The company Moose Toys is pulling “Lil’ Frog” and “Lil’ Frog Lily Pad” toys from its Little Live Pets line. It says if the battery cap is removed, it can become a projectile and the chemicals can leak.

The company received 17 reports of battery-related injuries.

The recall includes frogs and lily pads sold in pink, blue and green.