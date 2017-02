(WIAT) — Little Tikes Company is recalling more than half a million 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure pink swings because the plastic seat can break.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 140 reports of swings’ breaking. 39 children have been reportedly injured.

The swings were sold from November 2009 through May 2014.

You can call the Little Tikes Company for information about a refund.