Midfield mayor considering new ordinance after child’s tragic death

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield’s mayor is considering a new ordinance after the death of a 6 year-old boy earlier this week. Mayor Gary Richardson told CBS42, before the Vital Smiles dentistry center reopens, they will have to put in some sort of concrete barrier between the glass exterior of the building and the parking lot.

“You think about some simple solution that could have prevented that from happening,” Richardson said. “We’re going to make sure that if businesses renovate or if they put new businesses in–they’re going to be required to have those barriers.”

On Thursday morning, a Mercedes SUV came crashing into Vital Smiles, killing a 6 year-old patient, Camlyn Lee, and injuring six other people inside. Investigators are still piecing together what happened in the moments leading up to the crash. The driver, a woman in her 30’s, has not been identified or charged at this time.

“There is a lot of chatter on social media,” said Richardson, “but we don’t know at this point. We don’t know if it was motivated or if it was just a simple accident.”

Richardson said that the ordinance issue is currently before the city attorney, Davis Sullivan. “He’s look at that, and he’s going to make a recommendation on what we can do legally,” explained Richardson.

According to the mayor, old buildings will not have to put barriers in–rather, they will be grandfathered in under the previous building code. However, he is hoping to get the new ordinance on the books in the near future. As for those older buildings, Richardson said that he hopes drivers will remember what happened at Vital Smiles and be more cautious in the future.