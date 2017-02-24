Muslim, Jewish communities join for “Stand As One”gathering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Muslim and Jewish communities are coming together on Friday during a special “Stand As One” gathering at the Jewish Community Center in Birmingham on Montclair Road.

The groups are coming together in the face of recent threats across the country.

In Birmingham, there have been calls for stepped-up police protection after email threats were received by the Islamic Society and the Huntsville Islamic Center.

Local Muslims tell us they want to convey that they are no different from any other community.

