OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — One Oxford man is able to get around town thanks the generosity of his co-workers. UPS workers in Oxford surprised their co-worker, Derrick Taylor, with an SUV earlier this week.

The manager says Taylor was having to walk to work. He lives 25 miles away, so employees pooled their money together for about a month.

Retired employees found the jeep and helped clean it up. They presented him with the keys on Wednesday.