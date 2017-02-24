Plan the perfect family outing to American Village’s Festival of Tulips

(CBS42 Community) — Are you looking for the perfect spring outing for your family? The American Village Citizenship Trust is currently growing over 70,000 blooming tulips in a rainbow of colors. The carpets of blooms are growing for the Festival of Tulips!

Kim Fridy brought her children out to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience.

“They absolutely loved it,” said Fridy. “Every year we always come out for the 4th of July and for Memorial Day. And so we were really excited (to hear) they were having a tulip festival. It was just natural that we would come out.”

Fridy says she appreciated that the tulips make a perfect backdrop for stunning family pictures.

At the American Village, history comes alive on a daily basis! Stunning re-creations of historic American sites and events immerse you in a world from the past.

“We thought the Festival of Tulips would be a beautiful compliment to the architectural style of the Village. And we’re graced with gorgeous landscaping. So it seemed to us a perfect fit and might be a reason for families to come, take pictures in the tulips, pack a picnic lunch, and just spend the day,” said Melanie Poole.

Each tulip is handpicked with their bulbs still intact. Then they are wrapped in paper for you and your family to take home and enjoy. At only $1.50 per tulip, you can take home dozens of beautiful blooms.

Do not forget to stop by the American Village gift shop. From aprons to coffee mugs, they’ve got a variety of Festival of Tulips mementos.

Visitors and groups of all ages are welcome.

“The Festival of Tulips opened on Washington’s birthday (President’s Day). We had a beautiful crowd. It was all ages. We had seniors in the tulip field. We had little toddlers. It’s something for all ages,” Poole said.

Plan your trip quickly! The blooms will likely last only a few more weeks. During the Festival of Tulips, the American Village is staying open 7-days-a week.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday- Saturday

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday

MONDAY-FRIDAY FESTIVAL OF TULIPS ADMISSION PRICES:

Veterans and Active Military – FREE

Adults – $10

Seniors (60+) – $9

Youth (5-17) – $9

Children 4 and under – FREE

SATURDAY-SUNDAY FESTIVAL OF TULIPS ADMISSION PRICES:

Veterans and Active Military – FREE

Adults – $5

Seniors (60+) – $5

Youth (5-17) – $5

Children 4 and under – FREE

Click here for more information.