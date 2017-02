BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Reverend Al Sharpton arrived in Birmingham for Wenonah High School’s 14th annual Unity Breakfast. This year’s theme was “Facing the Future and Cherishing the Milestones”.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell was also at Friday morning’s breakfast. Reverend Sharpton addressed the recent controversy over voter fraud.

The school’s culinary students prepared breakfast and the school’s choir and fine arts team performed.