TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Birmingham man for the January 10 robbery of a credit union branch in Tuscaloosa.

18-year-old Cedrick Lamar Collins is now charged with one count of bank robbery and two counts of hostage-taking.

The incident happened at the Alabama Credit Union on Paul Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa. Collins was arrested at the Credit Union the day of the robbery. All employees were released.