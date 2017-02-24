Tuscaloosa police investigating West Highland Apts shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon at the West Highland Apartments complex.

According to police, the male victim was shot once and taken to DCH for treatment of injuries that they do not think are life threatening. A suspect has been taken into custody, the scene is being processed and investigators are speaking to witnesses.

Police say the victim and suspect are related, and it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument over ongoing issues.

The Oakhill School, which is across the street from the apartments, was placed on lockdown during the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.