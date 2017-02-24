U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer to hold town hall Saturday at Hoover City Hall

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R – Ala.) will host a town hall for his constituents Saturday morning at Hoover City Hall.

Congressional town halls in other parts of the country have dominated recent headlines, as protests break out amid the discourse. Those protests are the reason another Alabama GOP congressman, Mo Brooks, to cancel his town hall, citing concerns of violence.

Many critics of the Donald Trump administration plan to attend Palmer’s town hall. Carol Griffin and Shea Rives are among them.

“It would so disturb us, if anybody were to act in a way that was disrespectful or violent,” Griffin said.

Griffin said she and Rives have placed many calls to Palmer’s congressional office, and that they appreciated the respect that his staff continues to show them. They look forward to introducing themselves to Palmer and asking questions at his town hall.

“We are a group concerned for our democracy and we want a dialogue about that,” Griffin said.

Ann Eubank, a conservative who chairs the Alabama Legislative Watchdogs posted on Facebook Friday, urging Palmer’s supporters to attend the town hall.

“We all need to attend this town hall to support Gary (Palmer),” she wrote. “Lefties will be there to disrupt!”

When asked about this Facebook post, Eubank clarified, “I defend, to my death, (liberal’s) right to be there, but we want to make sure our voices are heard just as much as their voices. We elected Gary (Palmer), we supported Gary, and we sent him there with a mandate to do what he told us he was going to do.”

