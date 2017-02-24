Vacant homes, building fires difficult duty for firefighters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You’ve seen it on CBS42 News what seems like every day. Vacant home after vacant building going up in flames. The vast majority are thought to be intentionally set and they are confined mainly to one part of town.

Typically, Fire Station 20 crews will be the ones responding. They fight on average one fire in a shift, but lately it’s been three times that.

Authorities estimate they are investigating 35 suspected arson fires. That’s frustrating for firefighters and taxing on resources.

“When you have a vacant home, you aren’t saving a life,” said Captain Bryan Harrell, Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “You are just going in for a vacant structure and a lot of times it is dilapidated, so you aren’t really saving property, so there’s a real added danger for our firefighters.”

They need your help solving the arson fires. If you see something suspicious, call 911.